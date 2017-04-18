April 18, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Charleston's Holocaust Remembrance Day takes place Sun. April 23 

Never forget

Every year the Charleston Jewish Federation hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day, a ceremony emceed by local philanthropist Anita Zucker that includes remarks from local rabbis, community leaders, Holocaust survivors, and children of survivors. This year, for the first time, the City of Charleston is co-sponsoring the event, which starts at 3 p.m. on Sun. April 23 at the Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square.

Remembrance Day starts with a memorial service, followed by a silent march to Charleston Museum. There, keynote speaker Arlette Levy Baker will talk about her experience growing up in France during the Holocaust. Seven survivors, including some Charleston residents, will be honored on Sunday, with each accompanied by a young leader in the local Jewish community. As survivors light their candles, Zucker will share their stories. You can read more about Charleston Holocaust survivors online.


