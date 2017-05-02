Charleston County waterparks open this Sat. May 6 

click to enlarge
Cowabunga. Just when you thought you couldn't find a way to cool off in Charleston's early summer temps, Charleston County Park and Recreation opens up its three area waterparks, Whirlin' Waters Adventure, Splash Zone, and Splash Island. If you've never dipped your toys in the tepid water of a waterpark, we've listed the deets on each below. Enjoy.
Whirlin' Waters Adventure Park, North Charleston Wannamaker County Park
Whirlin' Waters
is the biggest waterpark in the area and includes the Big Splash Tree — which features a very large bucket that dumps 1,000 gallons of water. Not all at once, of course. There's an 870-foot-long Rollin' River and the 27,000 square foot Big Kahuna wave pool. WW is open weekends until June 3, when it will remain open daily through Aug. 12.
Splash Zone, James Island County Park
A more low-key waterpark than Whirlin' Waters, Splash Zone
features island-style play structures and 200-foot-long slides, along with a leisure pool and lazy river. Splash Zone opens daily starting May 29 through Aug. 12. There's also a kids splash area which is basically a glorified sprinkler system that's ideal for toddlers.
Splash Island, Mt. Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park
Splash Island
is designed for kids from toddlers to pre-teens, with slides, sprays, geysers, and waterfalls. Like Whirlin' Waters, Splash Island opens daily starting June 3.
The hours for each park are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission to each County Park is $2 and waterpark admission varies from free (ages two and under) to $19.99.