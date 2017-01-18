Charleston Comedy Festival 2017 

Happy Comedy Fest week, Charleston. Now in its 14th year, this four day-long fest features 14 locally based comedy acts and 18 visiting acts, with groups coming from Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Norfolk, Chapel Hill, and more. Needless to say, there's a little bit of something here for everyone. And most of the acts we spoke to had a least one common thread among all their wonderful, weird, and wacky sensibilities — the topic of our new president. Whether they explicitly refer to him or not, Donald Trump's inauguration weekend will most certainly inform the attitudes and jokes of some of the performers you see this weekend. And we wouldn't want it any other way.
The New York Times has called Hannibal Buress "one of the fastest rising comics working today." But that was back in 2011. Hell, we here at the City Paper have interviewed him twice in the last year and a half. — Matt Dobie
Comedian, author, radio host, and musician Jim Breuer knows that when you buy a ticket to see him do stand-up, there's a decent chance you're thinking about his Goat Boy character from Saturday Night Live, or his role in the legendary Dave Chappelle stoner film Half Baked. — Vincent Harris
The Pushers: Alba Woolard of the comedy group The Pushers says their humor can be defined in one word: "dip-shitty." Combining sketch and improv, the group spawns characters for any scenario — the shows held at their home-base in Norfolk, Va. entertain audiences with everything from improvised ghost stories to impromptu interviews with audience members. "I used to purposely get in trouble to make my brothers laugh if we were ever bored," says Woolard. — Samantha Connors
Matt Horgan and Tim Stoltenberg are the duo who make up Grampa, Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ol' Days, a performance that features two guys acting as, you guessed it, a grandson and grandfather. Horgan generally plays the grandpa, but he says that the role passes easily between the two. Don't worry, you won't be confused: Whoever's playing grandpa is identified by a bald cap. — Connelly Hardaway
Seth and Paul Thomas are the Defiant Thomas Brothers. They are not actually brothers, but they'll let you figure that out on your own; in a recent clip from the Chicago morning show, You and Me this Morning, the guys tell two befuddled hosts that they "have the same mother." Seth and Paul, who are black and white, respectively, do not have the same mother. They don't mind making you a little uncomfortable asking about it, though. — Connelly Hardaway
Neil Bansil has been bringing the Most RACES Show on Earth to Charleston for a few years now and this Charleston Comedy Festival performance features two performers, Daniel Tirado and Drew Thomas. "The show is about cultural diversity," says Bansil. "We are fully aware that the world we live in is fully diverse." — Connelly Hardaway
Jesse "McQueen" Adams stays away from the topic of Donald Trump — because what can one say about the Donald that hasn't been said before? Instead, Adams sticks with what he knows, which is a weird, wacky, and wonderful multimedia performance that has him singing and making sounds, accompanied by music and self-made videos. — Connelly Hardaway
The musical comedy duo Reformed Whores was born at a Brooklyn party as Katy Frame and Marie Cecile reached for the same bacon-wrapped scallop. After hitting it off, the two women decided to form a band — a band that quickly utilized their humorous potential. — Samantha Connors
In just the last year, LA-based stand-up comic Quincy Jones met Ellen Degeneres and performed his own HBO comedy special dubbed Burning the Light. — Samantha Connors
Have you heard of The Moth? It's a truth storytelling show — if we're being literal — and it's featured in big cities around the country. Here's a snippet from their bio, to give you some more info: "Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of stories told live and without notes. Moth shows are renowned for the great range of human experience they showcase. Each show starts with a theme, and the storytellers explore it, often in unexpected ways." — Connelly Hardaway