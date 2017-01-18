C.H.A.M.P.S. play it funny with a lil reunion show just for you 

C.H.A.M.P.S., comprised of Caleb Usry, Henry Riggs, Andy Livengood, and Matt Perry, is actually an acronym for the names of the members. Confused? M.P.S. stands for Matt Perry, Senior. Perry is not, in fact, a senior — the extra 'S' just worked.

This goofiness is par for the course when it comes to C.H.A.M.P.S., old friends getting back together for this Comedy Fest show. The group first performed at Theatre 99 around 2006/2007 as part of an improv group called Sofa Kings. Riggs says the guys recently chatted and said, "Let's do a thing."

That thing is what Riggs calls "an insane, high stakes show." He notes that the members' similar sensibilities make working together a breeze, as if a decade hasn't passed since they last performed.

And their closeness lends itself to plenty of making-fun moments too. "We'll do this bit where we give other people what they are, instead of them declaring it themselves," says Riggs. "You fuck with people and they have to agree with you." —