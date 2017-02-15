February 16, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Celebrate Kudu's anniversary this Saturday with live tunes, brews, and Lewis BBQ 

Lucky number seven

No weekend plans? Celebrate Kudu's seven year anniversary in their courtyard from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday. During the celebration, sip on more than 20 brews, organized in categories from hoppy to dark to wild. Local breweries including Revelry, Westbrook, Freehouse, Coast, Frothy Beard, Snafu, and Two Blokes are represented in addition to popular brews from across the country. Lewis BBQ serves up their mouthwatering Texas hot guts and brisket and local acts Triangle Bluegrass and Pluff Mud String Band take the stage starting at noon and 3 p.m. respectively. While you're there, leave a love letter for your favorite local biz in the interactive Lowcountry Local First letter "C" located in the center of the courtyard.

