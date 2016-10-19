Blotter: The candy man can't 

Blotter o' the Week: A thin man wearing a purple, women's coat shoplifted several bags of candy before leaving a shop. When an employee followed the man outside to ask that he return the candy, the man hit the worker in the face and threw the candy on the roof of the store. If he can't have the candy, no one can.

An officer on patrol happened upon a man removing sandbags from the front door of a store and loading them into the trunk of his car. After initially lying to the officer about the number of sandbags in his vehicle, the man said he was a business owner who had failed to prepare his store from the coming hurricane. Seemingly without remorse about removing the sandbags, the business owner said the dollar store employees hadn't placed them properly in the first place.

Suspects allegedly drove around a neighborhood yelling out of the vehicle. According to witnesses, the men repeatedly shouted at those walking down the street, telling strangers how they'd "Hit that" and bragging about their proficiency at sexual intercourse.

Three individuals were sitting in an idling car late one night. When questioned by police as to what they were up to at 2 a.m., the driver said he spends most nights sitting in his car in that location and he was trying to set up his bluetooth network. According to an incident report, the driver was then taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

Hurricane parties can be a good way to ride out a storm, but you have to make sure that cabin fever mixed with plenty of alcohol doesn't turn your shelter celebration into a boxing match. One man decided to call police after his stepson allegedly showed up at his home extremely intoxicated and holding a gun. The stepson handed over the weapon without a fight, but soon became belligerent after they went over to a neighbor's house to socialize. After the stepson refused to stop yelling at everyone in the home, his stepfather and another guest were forced to hold him down until police arrived.

A semi-automatic pistol was located in a secret compartment that one man had constructed in the center console of his vehicle. His handy hiding spot was not enough to fool the observant officer who sniffed out the weapon during a routine traffic stop, according to an incident report.

One concerned woman called police after finding a handgun in her grandfather's room at a nursing home. According to an incident report, she told police that the weapon was likely left behind by a relative, but decided it was best to turn the gun over to the police for safekeeping.

A man opened up his house to a few guests during Hurricane Matthew, but he soon demanded they leave after he claimed to have noticed tools missing from his home. Police later found one of the suspects, who said he did not steal anything, but claimed that he had been hit with a crowbar by his former hurricane host, according to an incident report.

Another group looking to weather Hurricane Matthew together with the help of a few libations ran afoul when their hurricane hootenanny spilled over into a public park. The rainstorm revellers were soon approached by an officer who asked them to pour out their alcoholic beverages. Please remember, seeking shelter is about more than avoiding flying debris. It's also necessary if you're looking to throw back a drink or three while you wait on the weather to improve.

As if trying to report from the middle of a torrential downpour isn't enough, a news crew was filming downtown when a man blocked their news van and asked "What are you doing here?" The man then allegedly began shouting obscenities at the crew, who were trying their best to stay out of the news. When questioned by police, the offender admitted to harassing the reporters, and a crack pipe was later found in his possession.