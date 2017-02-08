Bike to work this Friday as part of International Bike to Work Day 

click to enlarge
Charleston Moves hosts their second annual
Winter Bike to Work Day Friday Feb. 10 from 7-9 a.m. Charleston Moves will be celebrating a bike-friendly 2017 as well as participants' allegiance to year-round bike commuting. Join other bikers at Bike Law on 57 Cannon St. for free breakfast and coffee before your morning commute starting at 7 a.m. Charleston Moves will even be giving out free lunch vouchers to participants who participate in International Bike to Work Day.
A projected number of more than 10,000 people will participate in International Bike to Work Day this year, making this the fifth annual global celebration. Charleston Moves looks forward to people-friendly enhancements coming to Charleston’s streets in the very near future. Counter Culture Coffee, Bagel Nation Cafe, Brown’s Court Bakery, and Once Upon A Treat bakery will be sponsoring breakfast. Lunch vouchers will be available for Gaulart & Maliclet Fast and French INC., goat.sheep.cow, The Rarebit, and Verde.