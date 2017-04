Want to see some visual art — paintings, jewelry, furniture, sculptures, and more? How about some live music? Interested in taking art classes or perusing a local market? You can get all that at West Ashley’s Fabulon, the brainchild of Susan Irish a.k.a. the fairest maiden west of the Ashley. The space is one of few in this part of the kingdom that celebrates and promotes local and emerging art. Hear, hear. —Connelly Hardaway