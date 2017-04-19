Best Way To Spend Sunday Brunch 

You can be eating brunch, cooking brunch, working, or straight up cleaning your house — no matter your Sunday chores there is nothing that will have you floating through it all like the Soul Preservation Society on OHM Radio, which airs on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Founder and DJ Pam Huseby regularly welcomes guest DJs and friends like D!Z and Marcus Amaker, so every week a slew of rare soul, funk, and R&B gems are always in store to give you an earful of gold you can’t even believe you ever lived without. —Kelly Rae Smith