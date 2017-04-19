You searched for:

Best Way To Know Lower King’s Glory Days Are Over 

Closure Of King St. Grille And La Hacienda

Staff Pick

It was a one-two punch last year on ol’ lower King. Once the high court of the Holy City, today it’s but a shadow of its former shopping self. Add to that the fact that two longtime restaurants closed. First came King Street Grille, home to some of the ickiest upstairs seating we’ve ever seen. Then, neon yellow margarita-maker La Hacienda shut its doors. Were they bastions of culinary achievement? Naw. Did we mourn them any less? Of course not. Fair winds, crummy fast/casual chains. Fair winds. —Kinsey Gidick

