Best way to get in touch with nature 

While you may not want to bring Mr. Boots (of the “Puss In” variety) to the Center for Birds of Prey — hey, a cat’s gotta eat — you should definitely consider bringing any friends or family members who are into birds. Heck, even if you aren’t into birds, you will be after visiting this bird haven in Awendaw. You’ve probably seen birds of prey demos at festivals like SEWE or at kid-friendly events around town, but you haven’t really seen the birds until you check them out in their natural habitat. Beyond the birds, of course, is a pretty cool, though sobering, educational aspect, including the Avian Medical Clinic, which treats injured birds. —Connelly Hardaway