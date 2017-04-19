Best Way To Get A Presidential Critic Out Of The Governor’s Mansion 

“Everything a governor doesn’t want in a president” is how Nikki Haley described then-candidate Trump in February of 2016. This was not the only criticism of Trump that Haley had expressed, yet 10 months later — five days after the 45th president was sworn in — Haley became the ambassador to the United Nations, something that left many questioning her lack of international experience and qualifications for the position. And vacating her governor’s seat made room for early and ardent Trump supporter Henry McMaster to step in. With Haley under the admin’s thumb and shipped off to the Trump-described “club for people to have a good time” U.N. and Trump loyalist McMaster in the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion, 45 pulled off quite the political shell game. —Robert Donovan