Best Wake-up Call 

There is not enough room here to explain the slave baby saga, but I will say a few things about the drawing that sparked much controversy last October. Seeing seemingly progressive whites obliviously unearth and promote such a damaging and disgusting image from somewhere within their psyche should have sent a signal to everyone (especially those who consider themselves “woke”) to check themselves every single day. It should have spoken to the deep-seated, systemic racism that resides all around us. And at this point, this is not at all about who did what — this is about you and me. This is a wake-up call to all of us, privileged whites, that we are not done. We are not done making mistakes, recognizing our own flaws, calling ourselves out no matter how uncomfortable it makes us, and putting in even more social justice work than we should have been doing in the first place. The old adage “actions speak louder than words” has never been truer than in this moment. It is important that we don’t forget slave baby, for it was a lesson. It is important that we keep having these lessons. And it is important that we keep learning from them. —Kelly Rae Smith