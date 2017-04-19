Best Troublemaker 

Every Little Red Riding Hood needs her Big Bad Wolf, just like every city needs its Thomas Ravenel. Whether they’re dressing up like a dead grandmother or knocking over a few little pigs’ houses, nothing brings together a community like a shared distaste for the village ne’er-do-well. This past year has seen T-Rav lash out at local restaurateurs, throw his support behind President Donald Trump, and return to the small screen to air his dirty laundry. Not one to shy away from trouble, Ravenel remains on the prowl for whatever hapless damsel or P.R. nightmare happens his way.

Runner-Up: Shep Rose