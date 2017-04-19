Best Transformation Of Memminger Auditorium 

Memminger Auditorium is the site of many a black-tie auction, beer fest, or any number of fill-in-the-blank overpriced weekend galas. It’s not the most scenic of venues, and the lighting borders on downright dreadful. But the 2016 Spoleto SCENE Shakedown Party really shook things up, embracing the space’s funky warehouse feel with a DJ spinning in a booth above the heads of guests and neon orange lighting somehow creating both a vibrant atmosphere and a muted, calming glow. There were the typical vendors with food and drink samples, a photo booth, and young, well-dressed denizens trying to capture the perfect shot of the glowing larger-than-life Spoleto letters beneath the DJ. But the whole thing felt different, a bit elevated from the standard Memminger fare. —Mary Scott Hardaway