Best Themed Street Party Gibbes on the Street 

The Gibbes may be a revered institution home to priceless works of art, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to throw a damn good party. The Gibbes’ 2016 street party theme was “Year of the Gibbes,” and the street in front of the museum was transformed to mirror China’s Forbidden City. A fire-breathing dragon slunk amongst the crowd, and guests were treated to fare from top chefs like Sean Brock, Michelle Weaver, and Jacques Larson. Taiko drummers stirred up a mesmerizing beat, and we spotted a few well-dressed citizens, drinks in hand, getting down in the forbidden city. —Mary Scott Hardaway