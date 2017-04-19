Best Temporary Art Show 

Cookie Washington is a force to be reckoned with. She was the curator of the show The Holy City: Art of Love, Unity, and Resurrection that was held at 414 King St. for over a month last summer. Washington is also a member of the Passages Artists Collective, a group that seeks to find a permanent place for African-American artists on the Charleston peninsula. Washington called for art from all over the country for Art of Love, and she received an outpouring of both support and submissions from multimedia artists, painters, quilters, and more. The show itself paid tribute to the nine lives lost during the Mother Emanuel tragedy with images featuring both the reverent and the revolting, including those who pushed boundaries with stark images of the church shooter, Dylann Roof. The show is gone now, but its impact remains. And the search for a space exclusively for African-American artists continues. —Connelly Hardaway