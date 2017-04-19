Best Team ‘Sport’ 

It’s no secret that one of the best ways to meet new people is through kickball. We’ve seen meet-cutes turn into real-life engagements through kickball — no joke — so we swear by it when we want to feel just a little more social. The Charleston Sports Club meets both in West Ashley and downtown (they’ve also got softball, football, basketball, and volleyball teams if you dig real sports) so you can pick the porridge that’s right for you. Yes, Goldilocks, we know you’ve been searching for the perfect weeknight way to let loose, and now we’ve found it. Pro tip: If you’re making a new kickball team, the dirtier your name, the more fun you’ll have. —Connelly Hardaway