Best Talk Of Lady Parts 

Girly Bits Comedy

Staff Pick

Genesis Gonzalez created Girly Bits Comedy with the goal of giving female comedians, both locally-based funny women and those from throughout the Southeast, a space for their comedy. Unfortunately, we still live in the day and age of qualifiers. You know, “that comedian is funny even though she’s a woman.” Ridiculous, right? Well, until we see all funny people as just that — people — we’d do well to support groups who fall under that qualifier. Here’s to court jesters, be they men, women, or unicorn. We think you’re all funny. —Connelly Hardaway

