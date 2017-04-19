You searched for:

  • [X]2017
  • [X]Eating & Drinking Out
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Steak 

Halls Chophouse

Readers Pick

Princes and princesses have spoken. When it comes to dining foreplay, nothing is sexier than a big, meaty steak, and the place to get it is Halls Chophouse. That’s right, in a medium rare coup, seduction sorcerer Bill Hall and his boys have unseated reigning Best Romantic Restaurant champ Fulton Five to seize the throne. Get this man a sirloin scepter and a crown made of T-bones, his spell has been cast — we’re powerless to his New York Strip sexual healing.

Runner-up: Oak Steakhouse

Location Details

Tags: , , ,

Previous Winners

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS