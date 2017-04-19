Best Steak 

Princes and princesses have spoken. When it comes to dining foreplay, nothing is sexier than a big, meaty steak, and the place to get it is Halls Chophouse. That’s right, in a medium rare coup, seduction sorcerer Bill Hall and his boys have unseated reigning Best Romantic Restaurant champ Fulton Five to seize the throne. Get this man a sirloin scepter and a crown made of T-bones, his spell has been cast — we’re powerless to his New York Strip sexual healing.

Runner-up: Oak Steakhouse