“New bathrooms for everybody!” seems to be the plan behind providing some much-needed renovations to the 9,300-seat visitor’s section of The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium. With an estimated price tag of $9.8 million to demolish a portion of the stadium and completely rebuild, football fans can expect a brand-new 3,000-seat section with plenty of places to take a leak during the game. —Dustin Waters