Best Show Of Feminine Force 

Complaining about the way things are is futile — get off your asses and do something about it, right? That’s what happened when over 2,000 Charlestonians joined the worldwide movement of the Women’s March on Washington, the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, on Jan. 21, 2017. One of nearly 700 marches worldwide, Charleston’s chapter saw marchers gathered in the rain on various routes, culminating at Brittlebank Park for a powerful display of unity and activism. Let’s be clear though: The Women’s March advocated not just specifically for women’s rights, but for human rights, LGBTQ rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, the environment, freedom of religion, and racial equality — all aimed at the new presidential administration. Or, as one protester’s sign read, “I can’t even fit all of the shit I am protesting on this sign!” —Kelly Rae Smith