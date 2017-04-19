Best Shem Creek Addition 

This past year saw the addition of a true eyesore on Coleman Boulevard, a huge parking garage that blocks the sun and cuts off pedestrians’ views of the creek. But all is not lost in the land of Mt. Plastic, err, Pleasant, and with the bad comes the good — a pier extension. Jog, walk, or simply sit and admire the view — the Shem Creek Pier plays host to some of the most scenic stuff in town. And now you can board the pier from either side of the Shem Creek bridge, making a holly jolly walk of the whole darn thing. —Connelly Hardaway