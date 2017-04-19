You searched for:

  2017
  Shops, Wares & Services
Best Shark Tooth Earrings 

Daytoday Etsy Shop

Staff Pick

Megan Day is a Folly artist who casts a net into the rough and wild seas, bringing in treasures from the deep blue beyond. OK, maybe Day’s shark tooth earrings aren’t from deep in the ocean (although they were certainly swirling around out there at some point), but rather the product of the Folly Beach dredging that took place a few summers ago. No matter, the earrings she sells under the super cute name Sisters Not Twins are made from found beach gems like shark teeth, seashells, and sea glass. No pair matches exactly — these goods are coming from Mother Earth, after all, but they’re all a little bit magical in their own way. Visit etsy.com/people/daytoday —Connelly Hardaway

