Best School System Drama 

Woo boy, the past few years have been a wild ride for Berkeley County schools. Initial controversy over using district resources for a local referendum ended with the departures of a superintendent and a spokeswoman, as well as a protracted legal fight. The most recent legal mess has already claimed the district’s latest superintendent and its finance director. That investigation is ongoing, but we’re hoping they sort it out soon, because the kinds of decisions these district leaders make have a dramatic, everyday impact on young lives at critical points in their development. —Sam Spence