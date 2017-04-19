Best School System Drama 

Berkeley County School District

Staff Pick

Woo boy, the past few years have been a wild ride for Berkeley County schools. Initial controversy over using district resources for a local referendum ended with the departures of a superintendent and a spokeswoman, as well as a protracted legal fight. The most recent legal mess has already claimed the district’s latest superintendent and its finance director. That investigation is ongoing, but we’re hoping they sort it out soon, because the kinds of decisions these district leaders make have a dramatic, everyday impact on young lives at critical points in their development. —Sam Spence

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS