Best Retired Watchdog 

From playing a pivotal role in Operation Lost Trust — the biggest political corruption scandal in South Carolina history before all the other biggest scandals — to hounding state lawmakers for decades, John Crangle has worked to keep politicians honest for quite some time. Although Crangle recently stepped down from his position with Common Cause of South Carolina, at least he’s not going far. Crangle will be stepping into a new role as government relations director for the S.C. Progressive Network, bringing along the same persistence and sense of justice that has served South Carolina for all these years. —Dustin Waters