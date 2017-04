Last month, I was invited to re-watch Get Out with a friend at the Carmike 8. I declined because, honestly, I was starting to realize maybe I have a cinephilia problem. If I had known that would be the last time I would be able to step into the theater, buy a ticket and too much popcorn and Coke, I would’ve done it. The communal theater-going experience is dwindling, but thankfully even more apartments will be in its place. —Kevin Young