Best Puppy Paradise 

Recently renovated Colonial Lake is a dog-watcher’s paradise. The grass is lush, the benches are placed perfectly in line around the shimmering lake, and locals flock to walk the long, lovely loop around the water. It’s puppy heaven: We’re talking poodles, labs, Schnauzers, terriers, mutts, doodles, bull dogs — you name it. Lace up your running or walking shoes to get a better angle on the dogs cruising by, or sit on the benches for a stationary vantage point. If you need to refuel, Queen Street Grocery, with its strong and delightful chocolate cold brew, is only a few blocks away. The longer you stay at the lake the more you’ll feel that a spell’s been put on you. —Mary Scott Hardaway