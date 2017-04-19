Best Graffiti in a Controlled Environment 

We love seeing murals gracing the walls of the city. There’s something about seeing huge swaths of paint on the side of a building where you least expect it that makes you feel like you’ve just stumbled upon buried treasure. Sergio Odeith, a Portugese street artist, has made a name for himself around the world creating these concrete-jungle masterpieces. The Gibbes, proving once again that it isn’t some stuffy old art museum, hosted Odeith for their Society 1858 Party, where the artist live-painted while guests hit the dance floor. His finished 10-by-12-foot piece read, “Charleston Strong.” —Mary Scott Hardaway