Here today, gone tomorrow. We’ll miss you, Uncle Kyle’s, the temporary ugly Christmas sweater store on King Street, tucked in next to Virginia’s and across from, well, actual boutiques. Kyle Kelly a.k.a. Uncle Kyle told City Paper that his pop-up shop “keeps you from climbing through Grandma’s attic.” So we climbed through stacks of his tacky sweaters instead. Thanks for the mems, Uncle K. —Connelly Hardaway