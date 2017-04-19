You searched for:

  • [X]2017
  • [X]Politics & Public Affairs
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Best Political Gaffe 

Electing Donald Trump

click to enlarge trump_pinnochio_1.jpg

Scott Suchy

Readers Pick

With a straw-like mane that appears to have been spun into gold — his precious metal of choice — Donald Trump has become the presidential equivalent of Rumpelstiltskin for many Americans. Always one for a bargain, Trump shares a lot in common with the mystical imp, right down to his affinity for women trapped in towers. Of course, there’s always hope that the president can move beyond the heated rhetoric that won him support on the campaign trail. Either that or maybe someone will uncover his real name and save all our firstborn.

Runner-Up: Hillary Clinton’s Campaign

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS