Best Political Gaffe 

With a straw-like mane that appears to have been spun into gold — his precious metal of choice — Donald Trump has become the presidential equivalent of Rumpelstiltskin for many Americans. Always one for a bargain, Trump shares a lot in common with the mystical imp, right down to his affinity for women trapped in towers. Of course, there’s always hope that the president can move beyond the heated rhetoric that won him support on the campaign trail. Either that or maybe someone will uncover his real name and save all our firstborn.

Runner-Up: Hillary Clinton’s Campaign