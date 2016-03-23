Best Plumber/Company 

Readers Pick

On a warm fall day one and a half years ago, a clueless mother cut the water line to her daughter’s washing machine, which immediately flooded said daughter’s apartment. Two freaked out pets, several buckets, and a six pack of beer later, the damsels in distress were saved by a Blitch plumber, who plugged the leak in no time, not even blinking an eye at the strange, failed at-home-plumbing maneuver. That story would be less funny if it weren’t true, but it is, and we’re just glad the guys at Blitch rode in on their trusty white van. Servicing the area for over 70 years, Blitch shows locals love with their 24-hour emergency service. Blitch or bust, y’all.