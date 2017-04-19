Best Playground To Take a Wildly Active Toddler on a Saturday Morning 

Thanks to Charleston Parks Conservancy, kids in the Wagener Terrace/North Central area have a new place to let off some energy — McMahon Playground. This giant structure is a child’s fantasy come to life. With three slides, two swings, and a monkey bar set, it has loads of space to run off that 7 a.m. adrenaline rush. Better yet, every parent in the neighborhood seems to have figured this out, so there’s no shortage of children for your kid to play with. And with Park Cafe just a short walk away, you can grab some Joe to go and sip as your little darling swings. —Kinsey Gidick