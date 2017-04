If you’re a queen who never got her ears pierced, finding clip-ons can feel like a fruitless venture in this town. Save one destination. Lily on King Street, that tiny shop that looks like it fell off the West Bank in Paris and floated across the ocean here, actually sells clip-ons and gorgeous ones at that. If you’re in need of a unique Mother’s Day gift, might I suggest this? —Kinsey Gidick