Half Moon is one of those stores you wander into when you want to grab one small thing for a camping trip, say, a water bottle or plastic utensils fit for the great outdoors, and $200 later you end up with some killer gear (read: cute headband and Onzie patterned yoga pants) and no money left in your bank account. It’s OK though, dress for the job you want (hippie hiking instructor) not the job you have (not a hippie hiking instructor). —Mary Scott Hardaway