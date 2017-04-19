Best Place to See Local Music 

The beautiful Charleston Music Hall has been around for a while, sure, but its value to the Charleston community has never been greater than at this very moment. You can thank director Charles Carmody for that. The fresh-faced former house show host came onboard in 2012, dusting off the stage that had previously been sporadically used and long underappreciated. Fast-forward five years. The Hall just welcomed the likes of cult fave director John Waters and a two-night stand with St. Paul & the Broken Bones. In February the venue launched its monthly Charleston Live Series, an interview-and-performance-style evening that helps audiences get to know local artists on a more intimate level — it’s one of many recent examples of the Charleston Music Hall giving a spotlight to local acts. The venue also has a film series and welcomes everything from musicals and comedians to the Trailer Park Boys and music conference Charleston Music Confab. In short, Carmody knows what’s up and the Charleston Music Hall is down for just about anything while delivering, every single time, a quality experience and a reverence for all it’s given and continues to offer to the Holy City.

Runner-Up: Music Farm