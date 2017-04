The Charleston Museum is more than just the first museum in America (although that would be enough for most institutions). No, the museum is not some dreary and dusty hideout for aging historians. It’s a door to a world of oddities, from, yes, fossilized poop to shrunken heads to Uranium glass teacups. The Museum offers exclusive, guided Storeroom Tours (where all the good stuff lives) throughout the year, so you can see these centuries-old artifacts up close. —Mary Scott Hardaway