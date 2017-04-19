Best Place To Panic Shop For A Dress Before Pecha Kucha 

It was 30 minutes before Charleston Wine + Food’s Pecha Kucha curtain call when I caught my reflection on King Street and realized I looked like a soot-covered Cinderella. I needed a fairy godmother something fierce. Alas, with no one to oblige, I took the next best option and hustled into Beckett Boutique. There, a kind-hearted shopkeeper didn’t shudder at the sight of me, but instead ushered me in and not only let me walk out wearing what I’d bought — a simple sheath dress — but cut the tag out for me before I could race out the door looking like an ass. That’s what I call magic. —Kinsey Gidick