You searched for:

  • [X]2017
  • [X]Shops, Wares & Services
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Best Place To Panic Shop For A Dress Before Pecha Kucha 

Beckett Boutique

Staff Pick

It was 30 minutes before Charleston Wine + Food’s Pecha Kucha curtain call when I caught my reflection on King Street and realized I looked like a soot-covered Cinderella. I needed a fairy godmother something fierce. Alas, with no one to oblige, I took the next best option and hustled into Beckett Boutique. There, a kind-hearted shopkeeper didn’t shudder at the sight of me, but instead ushered me in and not only let me walk out wearing what I’d bought — a simple sheath dress — but cut the tag out for me before I could race out the door looking like an ass. That’s what I call magic. —Kinsey Gidick

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS