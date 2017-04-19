Best Place To Hear The Phrase ‘turd Terrorism’ 

The Charleston Music Hall has always been a nice venue to see a musical act and even the occasional movie. What’s even better is when such a respectable spot becomes a place where filth can wallow about for a couple hours. Recently, John Waters — the director of such trash delights as Pink Flamingos and semi-classy delights as Hairspray — did a show filled with trips down memory lane, liberal rants, and, more importantly, a brief history of tea-bagging. It was a beautifully gross night. —Kevin Young