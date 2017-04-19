Best Place To Get Your Dress Altered While Watching Daytime TV 

Maria is the woman behind Maria’s Alterations, a small shop tucked into the strip of stores off of Windermere, and she’s an acquired taste. Just read some Yelp reviews to get an idea of Maria’s personality — brusque and to the point — and decide if you can handle it. If you can, then enjoy, because you’re about to get quality hemming just in time for the ball. Bring your shoes and your gown and step up to Maria’s workshop, where she’ll pin you up as if she’s singing “Cinder-relly, Cinder-relly!” the whole time. Oh, and added bonus: Lifetime TV is always on at Maria’s, a soothing addition to the quiet hum of sewing machines. —Connelly Hardaway