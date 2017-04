Last year, How Art Thou decided to turn things up a notch and began welcoming high-profile national and international jazz acts to the uniquely all-jazz lounge and cafe. These acts pair nicely with local legends like the great Oscar Rivers, who is reason enough to stop in and stay a while. That and the fact that How Art Thou comes complete with the whole dinner-and-a-show vibe of glorious eras gone by. —Kelly Rae Smith