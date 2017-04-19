You searched for:

Best Place To Drink Whiskey And Get Styled 

Trunk Club

Have you been to Trunk Club? They woo ya over there, so be prepared. The premise is promising, if you can afford it: Order a “trunk” of clothes from a personal stylist, keep what you want, send back what you don’t. There are few brick-and-mortar Trunk Clubs, so it’s nice to step into the gorgeous space at the old Cigar Factory and get custom-fitted for party dresses, suits, and just a nice pair of jeans. Did we mention the bar? Because that’s kind of part of the deal. Who knows, a Manhattan or two may turn you into Puss in Boots yet. —Connelly Hardaway

