Best Place To Buy Fresh Goods While Inhaling Incense 

A gourmet grocer somewhere between Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, Earth Fare always has fresh, often local produce; beautiful cuts of fish and meat; delightful vegan (and not so vegan) pastries; and a beer and wine selection that never disappoints. Yes, it does always sort of smell like incense, but that just serves to calm us when we see that the Chilean sea bass we bought for one dinner is $30. You pay for quality, plus, we hear Ariel herself conjured these tender little fishies out of the sea. —Mary Scott Hardaway