Best Place To Buy Cute Clothes, Get A Haircut, Massage, and Margarita 

West Ashley tends to get a bad rap for not having the sex appeal of other parts of the city. But the South Windermere Center challenges this stereotype with some killer local businesses all lined up in a row. It’s the perfect place for a treat-yo-self afternoon: start at Urban Nirvana with a deep tissue massage — and throw a haircut in there for good measure. Then, after properly hydrating, pop over to Yobo Fresca Cantina for $6 mason jar margaritas and chips and guac, then finish the afternoon at Bashful Boutique where you can buy cute, reasonably priced clothes and accessories. —Mary Scott Hardaway