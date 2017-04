When you’re headed out of town and you don’t want another McMuffin for your sad road breakfast, be sure to swing by Sewee Outpost. Fill up your ride with gas, then pop inside and get ready to be transported to a general store circa the Wild, Wild West. There’s merch, snacks, and sometimes a huge, friendly four-legged beast behind the counter. The biscuits are simple, but made from scratch, and so flaky and buttery you’ll probably want to grab more than one. —Mary Scott Hardaway