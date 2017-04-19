Best Place For Dogs To Play and Humans to Drink 

Sure, they have some great brews on tap, and there’s often a food truck and band posted up on the weekends. But the best part of the joint? The dogs of course. The Barrel provides a lovely, rambling marshfront property where pups can explore while owners sit back and relax with a pale ale. For the dogs, we imagine it’s like taking a magic carpet to a world where leashes don’t exist and friends are around every corner. Oh, and one of the owners will often bring his pygmie goat, named Pyg, to take part in all the fun. A goat named Pyg? Yes, but he thinks he’s a dog. —Mary Scott Hardaway