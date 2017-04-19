You searched for:

  • [X]2017
  • [X]Attractions & City Living
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Place For Dogs To Play and Humans to Drink 

The Barrel

Staff Pick

Sure, they have some great brews on tap, and there’s often a food truck and band posted up on the weekends. But the best part of the joint? The dogs of course. The Barrel provides a lovely, rambling marshfront property where pups can explore while owners sit back and relax with a pale ale. For the dogs, we imagine it’s like taking a magic carpet to a world where leashes don’t exist and friends are around every corner. Oh, and one of the owners will often bring his pygmie goat, named Pyg, to take part in all the fun. A goat named Pyg? Yes, but he thinks he’s a dog. —Mary Scott Hardaway

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS