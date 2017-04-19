Best Outdoor Shopping Deals 

Celadon Warehouse weekends have become a part of our lives at this point, where we obsess over the company’s Facebook page, checking for hours and special events. And they’ve made our shopping even easier with a flea and farmers market held the last Sunday of each month through August, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. With local vendors selling wares, in addition to Celadon’s warehouse stock, there’s free beer (yep!) to sip on while you peruse everything from foodstuffs to furniture. The 12,000-square-foot warehouse is home to a bunch of marked-down items, so you can outfit your castle on the cheap. —Connelly Hardaway