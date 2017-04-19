Best Outdoor Event 

One surefire thought that will run through your head while visiting King Street on Second Sunday is: Ain’t life grand? There’s something particularly great about closing off the street to cars and letting pedestrians take over. Sidewalks are covered in shops’ sale items or tables from cafes, there’s street entertainment aplenty, and there’s an energy in the air that just lets you get swept away in the beauty and (literal) warmth of Charleston. It’s a cool activity for both families needing a few hours of kid-friendly fun and individuals out for a stroll with the dogs — and yeah, if you’re into dog-spotting, Second Sunday will be your best friend forever.

Runner-up: Charleston Farmers Market