Best One-Man Show That Made Us Laugh ’til We Cried 

You might think that a one-man show about suicide would be a downer. And you would be right. But what we learned watching Johnny Donahoe’s tremendous Spoleto effort, Every Brilliant Thing, is that it can be uplifting, and joyful, and downright hilarious, too. Donahoe wowed us with his tale of trying to keep his mother alive by telling her one brilliant thing at a time — ice cream, staying up past your bedtime, things with stripes — the little things in life that make it worth living. It made us reassess our own lives and come away with a new outlook. Brilliant. —Kinsey Gidick