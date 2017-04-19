Best offer to move to Canada 

It was a simple question that had crossed all our minds at one point in the seemingly endless march to the 2016 presidential election. It just took a billboard to bring a shared national concern to the forefront. “Moving to Canada?” read the bright blue billboard bearing Jeff Cook’s reassuring grin opposite photos of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Uncertain about the future, Cook and company offered a comforting bit of help for those hoping to leave it all behind and relocate to the Great White North: “We can sell your home.” Thanks Jeff. —Dustin Waters